A public meeting has been called for next Thursday night in Lifford to discuss the future of the local community hospital.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital say the decision to transfer the remaining two long stay patients next month is a worrying one.

Chairperson John Quinn believes this signals another step in a process which will lead to the facility’s closure.

He’s urging members of the public and local politicians to attend the meeting in the Social Centre next Thursday…………..