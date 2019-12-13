Pringle says new perjury law does not go far enough

The Government has been challenged over what’s been described as its failure to regulate the insurance industry.

Speaking in the Dail this week, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle welcomed the Perjury and Related Offences Bill 2018, which aims to define perjury for the first time in Irish law and treat it as a specific criminal offence.

However, the Independent Deputy said he is sceptical that it will lead to lower insurance premiums.

Deputy Pringle pledged to keep pressing the government for more effective action…..