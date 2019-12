Sleet and snow can be expected in parts of the country as the weather gets colder this weekend.

The west and north-west are expected to see most of the wintry showers with temperatures dropping as low as minus three degrees.

In addition, Met Eireann says we can expect some strong winds.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly hasn’t ruled out a weather warning being issued:

Meanwhile, Donegal County Council say gritters will be deployed to routes across the county from 8pm tonight.