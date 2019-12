A sum of cash and jewellery has been stolen during a burglary at a house in Strabane on Wednesday.

Its reported that entry was gained to the property on the Urney Road sometime between midday and 9pm.

The house was ransacked and a number of items stolen.

Detectives investigating are asking anyone who noticed any unusual activity in the area or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them at Strand Road on 101.