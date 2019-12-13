McNamee signs up for another season with Harps

Midfielder Tony McNamee is the latest member of last season’s Finn Harps squad to commit to the club for the upcoming 2020 campaign.

McNamee rejoined the team at the beginning of last season after his first spell with Harps saw the club gain promotion in 2015 and retain Premier Division status in 2016.

The Ramelton man featured 29 times in all competitions.

Manager Ollie Horgan told the Finn Harps website, “We were delighted when Tony returned at the start of last season and it’s great to have him confirmed again for 2020. He’s a good player with a couple of seasons in the Premier under his belt now and that will stand to him going forward. He knows that every game is a battle and that experience will be vital.”