‘Hoist Away’ owners seek support to expand Culdaff amenity

The owners of a not for profit accessible holiday cabin in Culdaff have told councillors in Inishowen that with financial support, they could build a second facility and double their capacity.

The Hoist Away cabin was developed Una McGinley and her wife Patricia Strain, who has MS.

They developed a cabin which has a hoist, airflow mattresses, a shower trolley and other facilities, offering holidays to people with disabilities

This week, Una Mc Ginley told members of the Inishowen Municipal District that a second cabin could be developed for €100,000. She said if the council could help them secure €30,000, they could have it up and running in a matter of months………

Pic – Una Mc Ginley demonstrates the hoist with the help of Cllr Rena Donaghey