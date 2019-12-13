Gildernew takes final seat in NI

In the UK General Election, the final seat in Northern Ireland has been declared, with Sinn Fein’s Michelle Gildernew holding Fermanagh South Tyrone by a handful of votes following a strong challenge from the Ulster UNionists Tom Elliot.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has taken Foyle from Sinn Fein’s Elisha Mc Callion, while in North Belfast, Sinn Fein’s John Finucane has unseated the DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds.

There were also gains for the SDLP’s Claire Hanna and Alliances’s Stephen Farry.

Sinn Fein MP Orflaith Begley retained her seat in West Tyrone, while DUP MP Gregory Campbell held East Derry.

It means for the first time there are more Nationalists from Northern Ireland in the House of Commons than Unionists.

The DUP finished with 8 of the 18 seats, Sinn Fein claimed 7, the SDLP won two, and the Alliance Party finished with one.

DUP leader Arlene Foster says she’s hugely disappointed but rejects her firm support for Brexit played a role……………

Across the UK, it’s been an emphatic victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose Conservative Party has won an overall majority.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he will step down after the party has a period to reflect.

The Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson lost her seat her seat to the SNP, and a new leadership election will take place in the new year.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon says the Scottish people must now be able to have their say on their membership of the EU……………..