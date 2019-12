A Donegal Junior League player has been hit with a two year ban for an assault on a match official.

Drumoghill Goalkeeper Michael Toner will not be allowed to play until December 2021 after an altercation with a referee during a game against Kerrykeel last month.

The match official abandoned the game after the incident.

The FAI Disciplinary Control Committee handed down the suspension yesterday in Abbottstown.

The player in question has the right to appeal the ban.