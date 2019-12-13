Council should publicise new soil disposal rules – Canning

A Donegal councillor has warned that farmers, developers, and even sports clubs could find themselves facing serious planning enforcement orders because they are contravening a law they don’t know is there.

Cllr Paul Canning says some time ago, new laws on the removal of soil, stones and other materials came into effect, based on EU environmental legislation.

However, he says these new measures have not been widely publicised, and he believes Donegal County Council should be doing more to inform people about them…………..