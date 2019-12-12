Win big with Highland this Christmas

Once again Highland Radio will make it an extra special Christmas for one lucky family with our big big giveaway!
Win 500litres of Home Heating Oil from O’Donnell’s Fuels Crolly;
Plus A Fantastic Gold Meat Hamper From Joe McGee Butchers in Letterkenny & Glencar Shopping Centre, Christmas goodies in a hamper from Kernan’s Eurospar
And finally for your last minute needs €200 Shop LK gift card courtesy of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.
All you have to do to enter is answer the following question
What day does Christmas Day Fall on this Yea
A) Sunday or B)Wednesday
Text HIGH followed by your answer to 57080
Entry costs €2 plus operators charge.
From Northern Ireland Text HIGH to 87121 Entry cost £2 plus operators charge.
The Winner will be announced on the 9 till Noon Show on Monday 23rd December
- Heating Oil Supplied by O’Donnells Fuels Crolly, The best in the west for online heating oil prices….order online from odonnellfuels.ie
- A Fantastic Gold Meat Hamper from Joe McGee Butchers, Letterkenny and Glencar Shopping Centre. It includes a 14lb turkey, 4lb gammon, 4lb Steak Roast, Sausages, Streaky Bacon, Homemade Stuffing Timer and Cooking Dish.
- Kernan’s Eurospar, now with 9 stores in Donegal – Full of goodies this huge hamper guarantees a yummy Christmas!
- Shop LK Voucher €200, redeemable in over 210 shops, the perfect gift for that person who is hard to buy for, available at Letterkenny Chamber office, Grand Central on the Canal Road. Shop LK Voucher the perfect gift this Christmas.