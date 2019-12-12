Voting underway in UK General Election

Voting in the British General Election is now underway with polling stations open until 10 o’clock this evening. In Northern Ireland, 102 candidates are contesting 18 seats in what is the third general election in less than five years.

The previous administration saw the DUP form a minority government with the Tories.

They’ll be hoping to maintain their 10 MPs, while Sinn Féin will fight to keep its seven.

Among the key battles are those between SDLP leader Colm Eastwood and Sinn Fein MP Elisha Mc Callion in Foyle, and DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and Sinn Féin’s John Finucane in North Belfast.