Significant increase in harassment and abuse of LUH staff

The number of reported incidents of violence and aggression against staff at Letterkenny University Hospital trebled between 2016 and 2018, according to Freedom of Information figures obtained by the Donegal Democrat.

There were 14 incidents in 2016, 24 in 2017 and 42 in 2018.

Of the 42 incidents reported last year, 18 involved physical harassment or abuse, 12 involved verbal harassment or abuse, four involved non compliance or obstruction, and there were also four cases of sexual harassment.

