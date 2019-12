Donegal is to be a base for the Irish Boxing Team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

After a visit by their High Performance Director Bernard Dunne recently, the IABA will use the Finn Valley Centre in Stranolar as their training camp before they head for Tokyo.

Patsy McGonagle says it’s a huge boost for the centre and the region.

Speaking on the Highland this week with Greg Hughes, Patsy is hopeful there could be more camps for teams in the future…