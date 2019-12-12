Malin Head plans have a real “wow” factor – Mc Dermott

The Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District says the draft plan which has been presented for Malin Head is an exciting one which shows the huge potential for the area.

The plans were presented at a series of consultation meetings this week at Malin Head, Malin Town, Carndonagh and Culdaff. Cllr Martin Mc Dermott said the reaction of people when they saw the plans shows how far Malin Head has come since 2015, when the main topic for discussion was the lack of a public toilet.

Cllr Mc Dermott says the public consultation which is now underway is vitally important…….