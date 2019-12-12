Lifeline deputation asks Inishowen Municipal District for support

The domestic violence service Lifeline has told members of the Inishowen Municipal District that they are in dire straits financially, and need help to secure government funding.

All state funding for domestic violence services goes to the Letterkenny based Donegal Domestic Violence Service, but Lifeline say they are dealing with up to three times as many clients each month on the peninsula.

Manager Mary Doherty told councillors that up to the end of November this year, Lifeline had dealt with 238 helpline calls and 205 counselling sessions.

She says she wants the opportunity to show Minister Katherine Zappone what is actually on the ground in Inishowen………….

Pic – Mary Doherty at the Inishowen Public Services Centre in Carndonagh