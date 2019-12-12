Letterkenny Gardai investigate sudden death of man in his 30s

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the sudden death of a man that occurred at Celtic Apartments on Pearse Road, Letterkenny.

The incident occurred around 3.30pm this (Thursday) afternoon.

The body of the man, in his 30s, has been removed from the scene to the Mortuary in Letterkenny where a post mortem is due to take place in the coming days.

The scene of the incident is still preserved and the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigations ongoing, and the results of the post mortem will determine the course of the investigation.