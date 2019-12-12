Gardai in Milford warn of latest scam targeting the elderly

Gardai in Milford are warning of the latest scam doing the rounds.

They say they have received a number of reports from elderly people who have received calls from a number starting with 051347 and the person purporting to be from the Revenue office.

The callers in these cases are said to have been very aggressive in their manner and have requested bank and personal details.

Gardai are asking people to advise any elderly or vulnerable neighbours or friends that such scam calls are occurring and to never give out their personal/bank details over the phone.