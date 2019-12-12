Fire Officer asked to address parking concerns

A resident of Covehill, Letterkenny has written the Donegal’s Chief Fire Officer in an attempt to once and for all address serious parking issues in the area.

Concerns over illegal parking on roads in the vicinity of An Grianan Theatre and the Regional Cultural Centre, resulting a road leading to residential properties being blocked has been raised on a number of occasions.

There are fears among local residents that in the event of an emergency, emergency services may not be able to reach a patient due to the parking in the area.

Karen McGlinchey, in a letter sent to the Chief Fire Officer says its not if a disaster happens but when.

She says it could be a life or death situation………………….

Picture posted by Karen Mc Glinchey on social media