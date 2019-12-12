Disabilities Minister to discuss funding for Bluestacks and iCare

The Minister for Disabilities has agreed to meet with Donegal Oireachtas members next week to discuss funding for iCare in Inishowen and the Bluestacks Special Needs Foundation, Donegal Town.

The HSE has estimated that €150,000 in funding is needed for Bluestacks per annum and €100,000 for iCare.

However, both organisations have received just €36,000 in core funding over the past two years.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has received confirmation that that funding will be made available in 2020 also.

However, he says, a solid commitment from Government is vital…………