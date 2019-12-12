Civil case against John Downey taken by Hyde Park victims’ relatives

A civil action has opened in London seeking to have Donegal man John Downey held responsible for the 1982 Hyde park bombing, in which four members of the Household Cavalry lost their lives.

The case against Mr Downey is being brought by Sarah Young, the daughter of Lieutenant Corporal Jeffrey Young, one of those killed.

A criminal trial in relation to the same issue against Mr Downey collapsed in 2014 after it emerged that he had received a so called “On the Run” letter from the British government, assuring him that he was not wanted in relation to any offence.

Yesterday, the court was told that fingerprint evidence links Mr Downey to the IRA car bomb used in the attack, in which he denies any involvement.

The Civil Case is expected to last until tomorrow.

Mr Downey is not being represented at the court

67 year old Mr Downey, from Creeslough, is currently on remand at Maghaberry Prison, in relation to accusations that he was involved in a 1972 bomb attack in Enniskillen, in which two UDR soldiers were killed.