Man charged following fatal 2018 collision has case adjourned

A County Fermanagh man charged with dangerous driving causing death had his case adjourned to the next sitting of Donegal Town Circuit Court in March.

21-year-old Joseph Gilroy, of Lisnaskea Road, Trasna Island, Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Shiva Devine and Conall McAleer in a road traffic accident at East End Bundoran, County Donegal on August 19th last year. He is further charged with causing serious bodily harm to Rachel Elliott on the same date.

The defendant is also charged with driving with no insurance, no licence, no certificate of roadworthiness, failing to report a hit and run, and failing to produce insurance at the same venue, and on the same date.

Defence counsel Keith O’Grady told Tuesday’s sitting of the circuit court that disclosure was needed for an engineer to examine the vehicle and the location of the incident

He asked for an adjournment to the next term.

Judge John Aylmer adjourned the case until next March.