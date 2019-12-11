Go Safe vans should NOT be deployed near churches – Mc Bride

The County Donegal Joint Policing Committee has been told that Go Safe vans should not be deployed in the vicinity of churches, particularly during funerals, weddings and other services.

Chief Superintendent Terri Mc Ginn pledged to ensure that any emerging issues are handled sensitively.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride raised the issue, and on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said in most cases , there are ample alternative locations.

If the area around the church is the only option, he added, then operators would be given the discretion to move on where necessary…………