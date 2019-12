There are fears plans for the Sea Survival Training Centre at the National Fisheries College in Greencastle have been abandoned.

It comes as its emerged Bord Iascaigh Mhara will not apply for funding to proceed with the project in 2020.

In a response to Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochalinn, the Minister for Agriculture; Food and the Marine says at present, there is no provision or plans to proceed with this development.

Senator MacLochlainn says it is a shameful decision: