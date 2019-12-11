€590,000 funding boost for LYIT

€590,000 has been allocated to Letterkenny Institute of Technology to make small-scale and necessary infrastructure works and improvements.

Confirming the allocation, Education Minister Joe Mc Hugh said it reflects the fact that there are more than 3,000 students in the college.

He said the money can be spent at the college’s discretion will go towards equipment and facility upgrades, as well as small refurbishments, new IT equipment, and changes to promote energy efficiency and health and safety.