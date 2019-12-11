Donegal and Tyrone to meet in Ulster Ladies Championship

Ulster Champions Donegal have been grouped with Down and Tyrone in the new format Ulster Senior Ladies Championship for next year.

The other group is made up of Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan.

The new competition is run on a round robin basis with the top two going to the semi finals.

Since Down are an Intermediate level team it means even if they finish in the top two they can’t make the last four so Donegal and Tyrone are assured of last four births with who they play decided by their placing.

Donegal are gunning for an historic four in a row senior provincial titles.