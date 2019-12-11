Crossan says Glackmore Hill investigation must proceed

An Inishowen councillor says it’s important that contentious works on a river bed at Glackmore Hill are fully investigated, and any potential risk to the environment is minimised.

Concern was expressed after a developer who is working on the hill could not access the site via the agreed road, and so he used an alternative route which allegedly compromised the river bed.

That issue is now sub judice, with Cllr Crossan saying both the planning office and the Loughs Agency are investigating the matter……………