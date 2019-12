Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh has been added to the party’s General Election ticket in the Sligo-Leitrim, and South Donegal constituency.

Cllr Walsh, from Ballygawley, Co Sligo was added at a meeting of Fine Gael’s Executive Council last night

It will be his first time contesting a General Election and at 34, Fine Gael say Cllr Walsh is the youngest declared candidate in the constituency.