Case of mother awaiting transfer from LUH to Dublin before Dail

Update:

A young Donegal mother left awaiting transfer from Letterkenny University Hospital for two weeks is due to be transferred by ambulance to St James’ Hospital tonight in the hope of being admitted.

Earlier, the woman’s husband Stephen told today’s Nine til Noon Show, that his wife who is a cancer patient has been in Letterkenny University Hospital for the past 3 and a half weeks with an infection however, her oncology specialist at St James’ Hospital has requested she be transferred.

Due to capacity issues she has been awaiting transfer for the past 2 weeks despite her family being told she is an urgent priority.

Stephen said he contacted Highland Radio as he didn’t know where else to turn to:

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue in the Dail today, called on the Government to intervene.

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it is illegal for him to do so: