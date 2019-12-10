SSE Airtricity presents over €105,000 to 11 groups in Donegal

SSE Airtricity has presented over €105,000 to 11 community groups close to its Meentycat Wind Farm in Co. Donegal.

The company presented €52,249 to local groups, topping-up the €80,000 raised by community members from this year’s Sponsored Walk at Meentycat Wind Farm as well as an additional €53,000 awarded for 11 local projects through its Community Fund.

A large number of this year’s Community Fund recipients are putting the funding towards improving their energy efficiency measures, which SSE Airtricity strongly supports.

Letterkenny Rugby Club and St. Ninians’s Convoy Parish Church will improve the insulation of their buildings, while Raphoe Congregational Church, Illistrin Football Club and Sean MacCumhaill CLG will upgrade the lighting for their premises. Twin Towns Boxing Club will upgrade their electric showers in the club. Gairmscoil Chu Uladh will upgrade their heating system for the school. CLG Ghleann Fhinne will undertake roof repairs and insulation for the clubhouse. Cappry Rovers will improve their astro turf facilities at the club. Elsewhere the Green Residents Group and Green Residents Admiran Group have received funding towards landscaping in their area.