Planned water outages in Falcarragh today as works continue

Irish Water says works are continuing in Falcarragh, to replace ageing water mains.

The utility working in partnership with Donegal County Council are working provide a more reliable water supply for local residents and businesses.

The works which began last month are expcted to be completed in January 2020.

The works involve the decommissioning and replacement of approximately 1.6 kilometres of problematic water mains in the area, along the Ballintemple Lower with high density plastic ones.

The utility is advising that there will be a planned water outage today from 10am – 5pm to facilitate the connection of a new water main.

Irish Water says there will be no planned interruptions of this scale again until the New Year.

During these essential planned works homes and businesses in the affected areas may be impacted by water outages and reduced water pressure and water supply may take 2-3 hours to return.