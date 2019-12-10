NoWDOC service to replace aging vehicles

The NoWDOC Service which covers Donegal and South Leitrim has procured five new vehicles to transport GPs to calls in a variety of locations as necessary in a safe and timely manner.

The 4×4 cars replace the previous 10 year old vehicles.

The NoWDOC GP Out Of Hours Service is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE and provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.

The Service is delivered from Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Derrybeg, Mountcharles and Carrick on Shannon.

The service has recently procured five vehicles which are driven by drivers employed by NoWDOC to transport GPS to calls in a variety of locations as necessary in a safe and timely manner.

DMG Motors, Donegal Town were the successful tender to supply five Skoda Octavia Scout 4×4 vehicles for each of the centres.

GP Dr Martin Coyne says Donegal roads are not motorways and it is important to arrive safely and in comfort with the four-wheel drive capability essential in winter weather.