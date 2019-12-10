Motorsport Awards for Devine and McErlean

Derry’s Callum Devine has been named the International Driver of the Year at the Champions of Irish Motorsport Awards.

It comes after a string of impressive performances in their Ford Fiesta R5 that powered Callum and co-driver Brian Hoy to victory in the FIA Celtic Trophy.

Those performances also earned Callum the opportunity to drive for Hyundai Motorsport in the final round of the European Rally Championship (ERC), Rally Hungary, last month.

In a new car, on a new event, in treacherous conditions, Devine claimed 3rd overall on his debut at ERC level.

Callum joins luminaries such as Craig Breen, four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin, Le Mans series driver Matt Griffin, former Formula 1 driver Eddie Irvine and multiple European Rallycross champion Derek Tohill as a winner of the Manley Memorial Trophy.

This years Billy Coleman Award for the Young Rally Driver of the Year was won by Josh McErlean from Kilrea, Co Derry.

Josh won the Junior British Rally Championship in his Peugeot 208 R2 following victories in the West Cork, Pirelli International and Ulster rallies.

Josh is in his second year studying Mechanical Engineering at Ulster University. He now joins an illustrious list of winners of the Billy Coleman Award, which includes World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen and this year’s winner of the International Driver of the Year award, Callum Devine.

As part of the award, Josh will receive support to the value of €100,000 for the 2020 season. This consists of €50,000 funded by Sport Ireland and Motorsport Ireland, and a further €50,000 pledged by the Team Ireland Foundation.