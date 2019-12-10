Mc Monagle welcomes progress on new nursing unit

The Vice Chair of the Regional Health Forum West has welcomed the announcement that a planning application has been submitted for the long awaited new Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the 110 bed unit will provide the bed capacity that Donegal is in need of.

The development at Kilmacrenan Road, Knocknamona will comprise of a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards.

Councillor McMonagle says the long-awaited unit will be a huge benefit for the county……….