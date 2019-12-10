Leader funding announced for a number of projects

Leader funding has been announced for a number of projects in Donegal.

Two playgrounds are being funded, with almost €188,000 for Magheraroarty and €126,000 for Ranafast. Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola receives almost €76,000 for a refurbishment, Donegal Socks in Glenties has been allocated over €58,000 for machines, and Amuigh Faoin Aer tourist cycling in Carrick receives almost €42,000 for a new fleet of bikes.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh has also confirmed monies from the Small Capital Grants Scheme for Donegal Liquid Therapy and Lárionad Acmhainní Nádúrtha, the Centre for Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, over €146,000 has been allocated by Leader to the Dungloe Riverwalk.

Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says that’s a very important project…………..