Gardai seek assistance with a number of investigations

Gardai in Milford are investigating a burglary at Kindrum, Fanad at some time between last Wednesday night and early on last Thursday afternoon.

Copper pipes and a cylinder were removed, causing substantial water damage in the process.

Garda Grainne Doherty outlined what happened during the Community Garda Slot on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………

Gardai are also investigating an incident of criminal damage at a Coillte forestry in Mongorry, Raphoe

between Monday and Wednesday of last week.

The front entrance was damaged, and a burnt out car was found at the rear of the forest.

Meanwhile, Gardai are investigating the theft of three electricity poles outside Dungloe the weekend before last.

Garda Grainne Doherty says this will have been a cumbersome operation, and someone may well have seen something…………..