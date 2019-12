There are fears that the Three School Campus project in Buncrana could be compromised, after the Donegal ETB was told that the Department of Education is considering alternatives.

At an Inishowen Municipal District meeting this afternoon , Cllr Albert Doherty said councillors are still being told that discussions with a vendor are ongoing, but the situation seems to have significantly changed.

Cllr Doherty says the council is being sidelined by the department, and that’s not acceptable: