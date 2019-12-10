Ciaran Gallagher Takes Up Head of Goalkeeping Role

Ciaran Gallagher has been appointed as Head of Goalkeeping in the club’s underage setup.

Gallagher made 251 appearance for Harps and has stepped away from the first team after an injury hit 2019 campaign.

Gallagher has been running a Goalkeeping Academy for some years and brings his coaching background, as well as his considerable League of Ireland experience to the new role, “The decision to step away from playing wasn’t an easy one- but once Kevin McHugh got in touch about the Academy role it was an easy one to get involved and I can’t wait to get started.

I’ll be overseeing the development of all keepers in the Academy, assessing strengths and weaknesses and helping them to improve. It’s a big responsibility but I am looking forward to it. I have built up a lot of experience of different techniques and training in my Academy and through my League of Ireland experience as well so I looking forward to passing that on and working with the talented keepers at the club to help them develop and push them on.”