A former Garda Sergeant has backed calls for a specialised drug sniffer dog to be located in Donegal.

The suggestion was put forward by Councillor Michael McClafferty at yesterday’s meeting of the Joint Policing Committee, he believes a canine sniffer for the drugs unit would be a vital addition to tackling drugs in the county.

Former Sergeant James Trearty says a sniffer dog would massively help Gardai who are working with already limited resources: