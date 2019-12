Met Eireann is warning of strong winds and very gusty conditions across the country today.

The forecaster says winds will be below warning thresholds but damage to some structures and trees is possible.

Power outages are also possible, at present, there are 65 homes and businesses without power in the vicinity of Glenties, with a number of problems also reported around Dungloe.

ESB Networks is hoping to have all issues resolved by early afternoon.