Tourism funding to be confirmed for Bundoran

Bundoran will be allocated “significant” funding by Fáilte Ireland to develop its potential as a tourism ‘destination town’.

The funding will be allocated through Donegal County Council as part of the €15.5million ‘Destination Towns’ initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

The project will involve updating a number of roundabouts, the pedestrianisation of three side streets down to the shoreline and new signage and sculptures.

The precise amount to be allocated will be confirmed next month.

Discover Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth says they are ready to move on the projects as soon as the funding is released…………..