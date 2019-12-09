Teresa McDaid – Fantastic day for Ireland Athletics

Athletics Ireland had its most successful European Cross-Country Championships ever on Sunday as the team won four medals in Portugal.

Omagh’s Roisin and Elish Flanagan were part of the women’s under 23 team that won team silver.

Efrem Gidey and Stephanie Cotter took individual bronze while the senior women’s side also took team silver.

Inishowen’s Sarah Kelly and Conor Bradley of City of Derry also ran for Ireland on Sunday.

Ireland were unlucky not to win five medals as the junior men missed out on bronze.

Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid is Operations Team Manager and coach to the Senior Women’s team.

Teresa told Oisin Kelly it was a fantastic day…