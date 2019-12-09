Planning application lodged for Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit

The HSE has today announced that a planning application has been submitted for the Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit.

The development will provide a new 110 bedded unit on the site at Kilmacrennan Road, Knocknamona comprising of 102 ensuite single bedrooms, four twin bedrooms in a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards with rehabilitation facilities and associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room, treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

The plans also includes an internal courtyard and terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and all associated site and development works including landscaping and site services, and an ESB sub-station.

The project is part of an overall national bundle of Community Nursing Units being developed through a Public Private Partnership.

John Hayes, Chief Officer for CHO1 says it will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community nursing beds and will integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital.