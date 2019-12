John McNulty is back in charge at Kilcar.

He was appointed manager of the Towney senior side at Sunday evening’s AGM replacing Barry Doherty who stepped away after three years at helm which including a senior title in 2017.

From underage to senior, McNulty previosuly won 15 cups in 15 season up to 2015.

He also won an All Ireland Gaeltacht title with St Nauls.