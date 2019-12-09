L’Kenny Community Nursing Unit potential to be game changer-Chief Officer CHO1

The Chief Officer for CHO 1 says the new Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit has the potential to be a significant game changer in terms of health provision in Donegal.

The HSE has announced today that planning permission for the 110 bed unit on the Kilmacrenan Road, Knocknamona has been submitted.

The unit will comprise of 102 ensuite single bedrooms, four twin bedrooms in a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards with rehabilitation facilities and associated resident accommodation.

John Hayes, Chief Officer for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 says it will also integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital: