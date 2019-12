A Donegal TD has criticised suggestions that a ban could be implemented on turf and other smoky fuels.

The public’s view on such a move is expected to be sought by the Fine Gael led administration.

Attempts to introduce a nationwide ban on smoky coal only, has stalled.

That’s due to the threat of legal action by coal firms outside the state.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says such an idea would not be suitable for Donegal: