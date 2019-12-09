Donegal escapes worst of Storm Atiyah

Hundreds of homes and businesses are without power this morning after Storm Atiyah, with Kerry and the South West the worst affected area.

ESB Networks says its crews are working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

You can check the latest on the ESB POWER CHECK site.

In Donegal, there are currently (7am) 272 homes and businesses without power, 224 in Derrybeg and 48 in Donegal Town.

Meanwhile, the weather warnings have been lifted, and no major issues have been reported on Donegal’s roads, but drivers are being urged to continue exercising caution.

Keith Leonard is spokesperson for the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management………