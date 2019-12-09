Donegal County Council ranked joint 9th in Integrity Index

Councils are being criticised for not publishing financial donations given to their councillors.

A National Integrity Index of all 31 local authorities shows just 10 are displaying their councillors’ political donations.

Donegal County Council ranks joint 10th, with a score of 18 out of 30, or 60%.

The Transparency International Ireland research finds Fingal and South Dublin County Councils are the most transparent, while Kerry and Westmeath Councils are the worst performing.

Dr. Elliott Jordan-Doak from TI Ireland says it’s vital the public knows if their councillors are receiving donations……………