Ballyness Bay aquaculture licence appeal to go ahead

The Save Ballyness Bay Community Action Group is to appeal the granting of 14 aquaculture licenses to 11 applicants by MInister Michael Creed last week.

The initial appeal documents have to be lodged within 28 days, and that process began last Thursday with publication of the ministerial order.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, committee spokesperson Caitlin Ni Bhroin confirmed the group is taking legal advice from a firm in Belfast, and said there is clear support in the community for an appeal……….