Rugby Review: Disappointing weekend for North West sides

It was a disappointing weekend for North West sides in the All Ireland League Division 2C.

Omagh were narrowly defeated away at Bangor. Omagh led going into the final minute of the game but Bangor pressured the Omagh defence and ran in a try with just mere seconds remaining.

City of Derry were well beaten by league leaders Enniscorthy. Having trailed 14-3 at the break Derry pushed to get level but Enniscorthy showed their class and ran out 42-17 winners.

In Championship 3, Letterkenny suffered their third league defeat of the season when they were beat 17-8 away to Monaghan.

Meanwhile there were wins for Ulster, Munster and Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Rugby Correspondent Alex McDonald joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss the weekend’s action…