Reaction to St Eunan’s Donegal Under 21 Football Championship win

St Eunan’s got the better of Naomh Conaill 2-09 to 1-02 in the Donegal Under-21 Football Championship final.

In a low scoring affair it was St Eunan’s who led at half time 0-05 to 0-01.

At the start of the second half St Eunan’s showed their attacking prowess firing in two goals.

Pauric McGettigan scored the first and Niall O’Donnell with a Man of the Match type performance bagged the second.

Nathan Byrne got a late consolation for Naomh Conaill as St Eunan’s claimed the title for the second year in a row.

After the game Ryan Ferry got the thoughts of St Eunan joint-manager Pauric Ryan…

Ryan also spoke with Donegal county star Niall O’Donnell…